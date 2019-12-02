AMG directors

At AMG, the ISO 9001:2015 approved UK manufacturer of fibre, analogue, IP/Ethernet, wireless and hybrid communication transmission products, Tom Exley and Stephen Kummik have joined as company directors. Tom and Stephen, pictured left to right, have previously held senior management roles at video transmission manufacturing companies, including GE International Fibre Systems (IFS), GE Fibre Options and most recently, ComNet.

Tom said: “Joining an experienced team with a strong culture, Stephen and I are up for the challenge to help accelerate the growth of AMG. The two of us are ready and committed to the hard work that is needed to create a great brand. We will be bringing-in new product designs, processes and tools to help our customers, whilst the company’s product portfolio and core technologies will expand, in tandem with our engineering and sales teams.”

MD Steve Clarke said: “With the appointment of Tom and Stephen, AMG is building a solid platform to implement its global expansion plans. We’re looking forward to continuing the drive to support AMG’s existing and new customers with a broader portfolio of high-performance transmission products, and first-class sales and technical support services.”

