AI-powered add-on device

New from the manufacturer IDIS is the AI Box for Surveillance, the DV-1304-A. The NDAA-compliant device provides users with AI-video through a four-channel add-on box, the makers report, meaning no need for analytics software or to upgrade to edge AI cameras.

The AI device allows multi-function analysis from a single camera without any need for calibration. Pre-installed with the IDIS Deep Learning Engine, the box can be connected to network video recorders (NVRs). Using the company’s DirectIP plug-and-play technology, users can deploy further boxes to expand their systems. A small to medium business can maximise the value of their spend on video the product firm adds, and take a proactive approach to security and safety, with no ongoing license fees.

The analytics include object detection – including people, cars, and bikes – line crossing, loitering detection, and face detection, with event search. Using either the cost-free IDIS Center software or IDIS Solution Suite VMS (video management software), operators can configure real-time notifications to oversee everyday events and receive alerts to potential threats. This cuts out, the makers add, the need for security staff to monitor multiple surveillance streams, resulting in faster responses to incidents and more positive outcomes.

James Min, Managing Director at IDIS Europe, pictured, said: “Deep learning video analytics have a vital role to play driving a proactive approach to managing safety and security, while increasing operational efficiency. The launch of the DV-1304-A further builds out the IDIS true plug-and-play, end-to-end solution for a range of applications. It is an innovative yet affordable appliance that delivers all the benefits of AI-video without the associated price tag, to guarantee the IDIS promise of a low total cost of ownership.”

