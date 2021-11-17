AI in 360 degree fisheye cameras

i-PRO has embedded AI (artificial intelligence) in 360 degree fisheye cameras in its S-Series range of surveillance cameras.

These new cameras are the first in the S-Series to run up to three deep learning applications. The makers say it turns the security camera into an intelligent device suitable for business usage and insights. The cameras can run applications from i-PRO’s Analytic Software package for Business Intelligence, which comes pre-installed, alongside other apps like Privacy Guard and third party applications created using the open Software Development Kit.

The package includes free AI-based analytics that can be used for motion detection, heat mapping, counting people and vehicles, and recognising congestion, for example when shoppers are queuing in store. Using the AI with 360 degree images up to the edge of the frame, for example, helps to avoid traditional issues such as failing to distinguish between two people walking closely together.

A user can manage and visualise analytics from multiple i-PRO cameras, with the free i-PRO Multi-AI System plug-in handling alarms coming from the i-PRO hardware, in an intuitive dashboard, alongside their VMS (video management software). Open to industry standard protocols, such as ONVIF and MQTT, also enables connection to third party dashboards.

Wanda Nijholt, Manager Marketing and Communications of i-PRO EMEA, said: “With these new cameras, we are extending our strategy of providing more and easier access to the advantages of AI. At the same time, customers have the option to customise the powerful hardware using deep-learning applications on the edge, and increase the accuracy of analytics. With the enhanced line-up capability of running three applications, we are pushing the new Standard in Security further and providing the flexibility to adapt our open hardware to any organisation’s individual needs – whether for CCTV or other business innovations.”

About i-PRO EMEA

i-PRO EMEA is a security camera manufacturer, set up in 2021 as a business transfer from Panasonic in Europe, based in Amsterdam and part of the Japan-based i-PRO Co., Ltd. company (Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd. until end of March 2022). Visit: https://i-pro.com/eu/en/surveillance.