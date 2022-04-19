New from Hanwha Techwin Europe is an NDAA-compliant Wisenet X-series range of cameras with artificial intelligence (AI), at a price point which the company says will appeal to any organisation looking to add value to its business. The new product range of 28 cameras with AI on the edge offers the detecting of objects – people, faces, vehicles and licence plates.

Using deep learning, cameras’ object detection and classification enables operators to identify vehicle types such as cars, trucks, buses, and bicycles. This offers more situational awareness and context to an event, the developers say. Irrelevant motions such as waving trees, moving shadows and animals are ignored, which could otherwise be the cause of false alarms through standard motion detection.

AI-based analytics also bring, the manufacturer adds, actionable data to operations, marketing and sales departments. With AI-based object detection, businesses can obtain people counts, queue management data and heat maps detailing patterns of behaviour. Intrusion detection and loitering are also available in the range; and virtual channel support allows operators to simultaneously record and monitor areas of a scene as well as the whole scene.

WiseNRII noise reduction uses AI to identify object movement and reduce blur in noisy, low light sites. Extreme WDR uses scene analysis to reduce motion artefacts providing images even in strong back-light conditions, while WiseIR adjusts the output of infrared illumination according to a camera’s zoom magnification. WiseStreamIII minimises bandwidth and storage, compressing all video except objects and areas of interest. This enables operators to focus on only the objects and areas that need their attention, at a minimised bandwidth and with lower storage requirements, the developers add.

The range offers dome, vandal dome, bullet, and box camera options with each device featuring metal outers and, in the case of domes, dome bubbles. This extends the lifetime of each camera and means the company adds that images are not distorted by scratches on the lens. A gore valve enables water vapour to drain out one way to prevent moisture build-up and damage.

Power redundancy is provided through a mix of POE and 12v DC power with the latter being the default power supply. This provides surveillance in the event of power failure.

The new X-series range is divided into X-core and X-plus cameras with the X-plus range offering a modular magnetic design to simplify installation, support for up to 120 frames per second (fps) for smooth motion capture, greater infra-red illumination distance, tilt angle and some extra features and mounts. The X-plus also comes with tele focal length so operators can zoom into a scene with a 29mm angle of view to see greater details.

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing for Hanwha Techwin Europe, on the new X-series range, said: “We’ve witnessed deep learning AI becoming increasingly vital to security as the amount of video they’ve had to manage has grown. I’m delighted that Hanwha Techwin Europe is bringing false alarm reduction, edge-based business intelligence, and AI-enhanced image quality to a broader range of cameras. These improve operator efficiency for both real-time event notification and post-event search. It also makes AI more affordable and accessible to organisations who might previously have been under the impression that the technology is too expensive to be deployed for anything other than high-end applications. This move heralds the future of video in security.”

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3rOhl3o