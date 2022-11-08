64-channel recorder

IDIS has added a 64-channel model, the DR-8564, to its network video recorder range. The NDAA-compliant 4K recorder delivers its transmission speed and quality using the latest Intel chipset. With an incoming throughput of 540Mbps and up to 1920ips UHD real-time recording, the recorder uses Intelligent Codec to reduce bandwidth and storage requirements, and gives users RAID 1, 5, and 10 as well as redundant power.

With simultaneous live view capabilities with no visible latency, the makers say that the NVR offers enterprise-level performance, cybersecurity, and critical redundancy. Using the company’s DirectIP and FEN (For Every Network) technology, the DR-8564 offers one-click configuration for multi-site deployments as well as supporting ONVIF for integration of cameras from other manufacturers.

The recorder is suitable the company says for mid to large sized applications, and comes with IDIS’s proprietary protocols, plug-and-play mutual device authentication and two-factor authentication. IDIS iBank, a specialist database structure and Chained Fingerprint, also ensures the integrity of recorded footage for use as forensic evidence.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, pictured, said: “The IDIS DR-8564 is set to be one of our most robust recording solutions yet. The latest Intel chipset technology enables the DR-8564 to deliver unmatched transmission speed and quality, while extended warranties, industry-leading low hard drive failures, and DirectIP plug-and-play installation with an extensive range of cameras guarantees a low total cost of ownership.”

Visit www.idisglobal.com.