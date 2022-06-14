Platform integration

The access control, time and attendance, and biometrics manufacturer Suprema reports the integration of its BioStar 2 security platform with Mantech Continuous Cluster Server (MCCS), a product from the Korean IT service provider Mantech.

BioStar 2 is an access control management platform. Through integration with MCCS, BioStar 2 can minimise unnecessary waste of resources to manage failure, such as manpower, applications, and extra storage.

MCCS, the failover system of BioStar 2, uses automated failover and real-time replication to help prevent server downtime, data loss, and system failure. It can detect the failure of servers, storage, networks, application services, and operating systems. When failure occurs, it automatically switches to a back-up system and replicates data in real time, so the user can protect mission-critical data 24/7 with no downtime.

Suprema CEO Hanchul Kim said: “Integrating with MCCS has enabled BioStar 2 to provide an even safer and more secure platform service than ever for our enterprise customers. Suprema will continuously make efforts to enhance BioStar 2 capabilities, meeting the needs of all our customers, from small offices to the largest organisations.”

Visit https://www.suprema.co.kr/en/.