Suprema, the biometric access control product company, has an upgraded version of its X-Station 2 access control terminal, which now supports fingerprint authentication. In May, Suprema launched four models of X-Station 2, an ‘intelligent’ terminal, that supports a variety of authentication methods – mobile access cards to RFID cards, QR codes and barcodes. The newest X-Station 2 model comes with a fingerprint recognition module that provides more options for customers.

The main features include:

– Support for various authentication methods such as mobile access, QR codes, fingerprints, and RFID cards;

– Fraud prevention via authentication photos using a camera; and

– four-inch touch screen

Up to 500,000 users can be stored and processed. Suprema CEO Hanchul Kim said: “With COVID-19 increasing the demand for smartphone-based, non-face-to-face solutions, we received good reviews following the original launch of our X-Station 2 mobile access authentication terminal. The newly launched X-Station 2 fingerprint model diversifies contactless authentication options to customers who use existing biometric information. They can now enjoy the same level of security performance while offering users the convenience and peace of mind that mobile access brings.”

Suprema were among the exhibitors at the Security TWENTY exhibition in Glasgow last week.

Visit https://www.supremainc.com/en/.