The Face Recognition Company (FRC) is showing its multi-camera face-recognition security product for the first time at the International Security Expo in London Olympia on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 3 and 4.

The company, which says it’s been in stealth mode for three years, claims to have developed the world’s first ultra-accurate facial recognition security system, for commercial businesses. It’s aimed at retail, to be installed at entrances to identify and alert about shoplifters on a watch-list, for example.

It’s made up of multiple cameras, machine-learning algorithms and a mobile app for providing alerts and managing watch-lists, for use by store or security staff. In real-time, it can recognise faces that have been flagged previously, alerting security or management via the app.

According to the firm, current facial recognition systems typically access CCTV feeds, and are frequently complex, bespoke installations for national security, policing and big transport infrastructure.

Tim Noest, CEO, The Face Recognition Company says: “Today’s facial recognition algorithms are very accurate but can only be effective when they have an image of suitable quality and perspective. Grainy CCTV images or faces captured beyond a certain angle from the front view reduce the accuracy significantly. With our multi-view system, we are focused exclusively on capturing high-quality facial data, greatly increasing the chances of making a positive match.”

A local server runs the image data processing and machine learning in the background. Users don’t interact with the server beyond the initial set up, the developers add. Visit www.thefacerecognitioncompany.com.