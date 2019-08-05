UK distribution partner

Ajax Systems, the manufacturer of motion and fire detection products, has a partnership with Oprema, the Cardiff-based UK security distributor. Oprema is offering customers all Ajax wireless products for protection of residential and commercial properties from intrusion, fire, and leaks.

Ajax product users can remotely manage their systems, control electrical appliances, and check CCTV streams via mobile apps. Whenever the detectors spot a potential threat, the hub notifies the users via push-notifications, calls, and SMS. If an alarm response company oversees their property, it will also receive an alert. Jeweller radio-protocol connects all of the devices in the system on a distance of up to 2000m from the hub central panel and allows them to serve up to five to seven years on the pre-installed batteries, the firms report. The system’s radio coverage area extends to up 16m2 using the ReX intelligent signal range extender. If an intruder attempts to interfere with the signal or jam it, the hub raises an alarm.

Ajax adds that its devices have been tested in five independent accredited laboratories. The system runs on a proprietary software OS Malevich. It is immune to viruses, resistant to cyber-attacks, and regularly updates over the air to expand functionality, the product developer adds.

Aleksandr Konotopskyi, CEO and founder of Ajax Systems, said: “Oprema’s team is demonstrating an impressively profound dedication towards customer service, marketing, and operations management. Their far-sighted vision for innovative technologies and business qualities resonate with the core values at Ajax Systems. Together with Oprema, we’re excited to bring Ajax, the next generation of wireless systems, to the UK security market and stimuli its future development.”

And Ross Hawkins, Operations Director at Oprema said: “We are always searching for the latest technology advancement in the industry for our customers. We are excited about this new partnership with Ajax. The new technology will provide our customers with new opportunities and advancements within the industry. We look forward to the future and working with Ajax as a key strategic partner.”