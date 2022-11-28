Detectors, sirens and keypads are among Ajax devices that can measure the temperature inside their enclosures using built-in sensors. Previously, these indicators were used only for display. Now, device temperature can trigger scenarios; and here are some examples.

Temperature scenarios are available for users with OS Malevich 2.14 update. All you need is a system with any device that can display the temperature and an automation device that runs the scenario. You can try the LifeQuality air quality monitor, which shows temperature, humidity level, and CO2 (carbon dioxide) concentration. LifeQuality has Swiss and Swedish sensors also used in medical devices.

A house in winter

A lack of heating in the cold season is a test for a house, which can lead to a burst water pipe, and damage to furniture and appliances. Temperature fluctuations can cause mould. It’s advised that you keep empty premises at a temperature of five to eight degrees C. The temperature scenarios turn on the heating if the temperature drops below five degrees; and turns it off when the temperature reaches eight degrees C.

Snow and ice

​​An icy porch or snow on your driveway can cause slips and falls. A melting system can be an alternative to the manual clearing of snow. A heated floor can be installed on walkways and outdoor stairs.

Integrating that melting system with Ajax’s temperature scenarios helps make a solution automated and energy efficient. The scenarios turn the heating on when the outdoor detectors’ temperature drops below zero degrees C (that is, freezing point) and turn it off when the temperature is above zero again. If snow is not forecast, it takes one click in Ajax apps to disable the scenarios. You can always enable the feature when the weather turns.

​​Controlling storage

You may have to comply with rules to protect products from deterioration, making it important to monitor the temperature in a wine cellar, for example. The storage of flowers requires a set temperature, lighting, air circulation, and humidity. Similarly for pharmaceutical products, the accuracy of all microclimate indicators is essential.

With the Ajax security system, security detectors provide protection against intrusion, and scenarios automate temperature control. The LifeQuality air quality monitor gives readings. The WallSwitch relay turns on the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning if the detectors’ temperature exceeds normal parameters. Scenarios in tandem with LightSwitch automate lighting according to a schedule.

Microclimate

A factory or lab may have production process that must not stop. However, microclimate indicators should comply with the standards. For example, greenhouses must have a system that controls temperature, maintains optimal humidity levels, and controls lighting according to a schedule. It is essential to have timely notifications if the system shows critical microclimate indicators that require staff to attend.

Ajax security detectors can protect production equipment, and scenarios with the WallSwitch relays automatically activate the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, irrigation, and lighting systems. Ajax apps will notify about each system event.

How it works

With the OS Malevich 2.14 update, Relay, WallSwitch, LightSwitch, Socket, Socket Plus, and WaterStop activate when the specified temperature threshold is exceeded or decreased. The temperature of one or more detectors can trigger the scenario.

Scenarios based on LifeQuality indicators can control the microclimate in any room, giving a wide range of devices. The temperature of other Ajax devices can be used for already installed Ajax security systems to automate heating and air conditioning.