The manufacturer Pyronix reports additions to their SmartHome security product range; the HomeControl BatteryCam and SolarPanel. The new BatteryCam offers indoor and outdoor video monitoring with movement detection, while the SolarPanel, pictured, provides continuous charge.

Laurence Kenny, Marketing Director at Pyronix said: “We’re excited to further extend our SmartHome range with the new BatteryCam and SolarPanel. The BatteryCam allows users to add video surveillance anywhere in the home, inside or outside, as long as it’s within Wi-Fi range.”

With 130 degree wide-angle view, motion detection, real-time notifications and push-to-talk function, the device allows users to see what’s happening at home, no matter where they are. Users receive alerts from the BatteryCam to their mobile device via HomeControl2.0, keeping them connected to home 24/7. With the product’s microphone and speaker, users are able to interact where necessary. As for installation, fixtures and fittings are included with the product, so it can be installed wherever required.

The BatteryCam comes with a passive infra red (PIR) detector and human body filtering to identify the presence of unwanted strangers and has the ability to mask out nuisance alarms triggered by pets and other movement. It works up to 9 metres and is configurable to three levels of sensitivity for custom settings, depending on the site.

Laurence added: “The BatteryCam is a great choice for homeowners as there’s no need to regularly put it on charge. Its large 9600 mAh battery means it lasts up to 12 months on standby and around four months with wake up 10 times a day. What’s more, the battery level can be maintained continuously with our supplementary SolarPanel, so users are always protected.”

By inserting a 32GB SD card, customers are able to record up to 3000 one-minute video clips in local storage, with the option to play-back and capture video footage; and for a limited time, the SD card comes free in BatteryCam kits, as BATTERYCAM/KIT-SD.

The BatteryCam can also be integrated with other SmartHome products, like the SmartPlug. For example, the home can be set up to automatically switch a light on if the BatteryCam detects motion, to deter potential intruders.

Laurence added: “We’re delighted to release the BatteryCam and SolarPanel to market as we continue to advance into the IoT security market. As always, we remain committed to pushing technology boundaries to deliver complete solutions that work for our installers and users.”

Visit www.pyronix.com.