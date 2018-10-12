Joe Rushworth, Technical Engineer at fire and security installer Evolution, has cycled 980 miles in nine days in the Deloitte Ride Across Britain (DRAB) and raised over £2,500 for Cancer Research UK. Since it began in 2009, thousands of cyclists have taken the Land’s End to John O’Groats route.

Joe decided to enter the challenge last year. He said: “Like many others, sadly I have friends and family who have been affected by and experienced cancer. Riding in support of this great cause was all the motivation I needed for the 3,000 practice miles and the DRAB itself.

“The event was the most challenging yet enjoyable experience of my life. The first four days were fairly straightforward and I felt good, but then things got a whole lot more difficult as I injured my knee on day five. The lowest point came on the penultimate day when my knee had become so swollen that I was unable to extend my leg. However, the amazing event physios helped get me back on the bike and I was able to complete the final 119 mile stage in good time.”

Richard Lambert, Director at Evolution, says: “Joe should be incredibly proud of what he has achieved, demonstrating true determination and resilience while also raising money for a great cause. Joe joined the business 11 years ago and has proven himself to be a dependable and key member of the team.”

This years’ DRAB was from September 8 to 16. To donate, visit the Virgin Money giving page https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JoeRushworth.

You can register your interest in Deloitte Ride Across Britain 2019, from September 7 to 15; visit https://www.rideacrossbritain.com/.