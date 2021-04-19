Font Size: A A A

19th April 2021

C-TEC has launched a vibrating pillow pad alarm. It’s designed to warn the hearing impaired of a potential fire alarm or evacuation alert condition. The BF320 vibrates and pulses on and off when triggered as per the requirements of BS 5446-3, the British Standard for detection and alarm devices for dwellings.

Featuring a wide 10-30V DC voltage range, the compact device is for residential, leisure and commercial projects and can be used with the BF320JP, a new connection plate which allows the alarm to be connected to the sounder circuit of a compatible conventional fire alarm; and to C-TEC’s new evacuation alert system.

Brian Foster, C-TEC’s UK Sales Manager said: “Our new vibrating pillow pad alarm and connection plate are just two of the exciting new products we’ve recently designed for use with all C-TEC’s commercial fire alarm systems, EVAC-ALERT, our new evacuation alert system and Hush ActiV, our revolutionary new BS 5839-6 Grade C domestic fire systems for flats, apartments and other residential buildings.”

For more details contact C-TEC on +44 (0) 1942 322744 or visit www.c-tec.com.


