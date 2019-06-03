PD 6662 latest

The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has announced changes in the latest edition of PD 6662, to run from June 1, 2019, as featured at its recent Summit for approved companies in Birmingham. The standard is aimed at any organisation or householder requiring a police response to their intruder alarm, to offer confidence that their local alarm installer is competent in supplying a compliant alarm system. PD 6662 is an ‘umbrella’ standard for the application of European standards by installers in the design, installation, commissioning and maintenance of intruder and hold-up alarm systems.

PD 6662:2017 includes the main European BS EN 50131 alarm product standards, with system requirements from the British Standard BS EN 50131-1 for intrusion and hold-up systems and BS 8243 for installation and configuration designed to generate confirmed alarm conditions. Subsequent to the publication of PD 6662:2010 many of these standards were modified to be more closely aligned to each other. For example, notification options cited in BS 50136-1, including the introduction of dual and single path ATS performance categories, have been included in BS EN 50131-1.

A key change within PD 6662:2017 is that some of the standards referenced are no longer dated. This ensures that PD 6662:2017 is streamlined to call on the latest relevant edition of those standards at all times, reducing need for future updates.

Richard Jenkins, Chief Executive, NSI, pictured, said: “PD 6662:2017 assures customers that all alarm systems in terms of equipment and configuration will be in line with the latest European standards. This is a powerful message given the value placed on the PD 6662 scheme by the Police Services in regard to alarm response. Working with NSI approved companies who issue NSI Certificates of Compliance for all alarm installations they commission, gives buyers the assurance that the latest versions of Standards are adhered to at all times.”

NSI approved companies can access the presentation detailing changes to PD 6662:2017 as shared at the recent Summit, via the ‘Company Login’ area of the NSI website, as well as the NSI ‘PD 6662:2017 Ready Reckoner’ which highlights planned future changes and deadlines in the Standard.