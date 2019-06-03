The new EN Grade 3-compliant Tyco DSC PowerSeries Pro intrusion security alarm offers intrusion detection for properties from small shops to large office buildings, factories, hospitals and educational campuses.

The PowerSeries Pro completes the JCI intrusion product line. Integrators now can single-source what the manufacturer terms a complete electronic security solution for commercial installations from Johnson Controls. Jennifer Doctor, the company’s Intrusion Product Management Senior Director, says: “The launch of this high-specification system provides exciting opportunities for our Tyco installation partners across EMEA to generate new business, as well as consolidate their relationships with their existing end-user clients. They can now recommend the EN Grade 3-compliant PowerSeries Pro to their clients, along with access control and video surveillance solutions which come under the Johnson Controls umbrella, safe in the knowledge that all our products and systems meet the most demanding of standards for commercial property applications.”

The makers point to the PowerSeries Pro’s high-current capability, making it suited it’s claimed for large-scale buildings where large numbers of contacts and sensors need to be installed. All the communication, whether internal between the system components or external with the monitoring centre, is cyber secure, the makers add, offering AES-128 bit encryption.

Neil Evans, Senior Product Manager, says: “A lot of thought has been put into how we can make life easier for installation engineers and reduce the time they have to be on site. For example, PowerSeries Pro is supplied with removable terminal strips and programming templates, as well as ethernet and Wi-Fi capabilities to reduce installation and system commissioning time. There is also a supporting installers’ app which can be run on a smartphone or tablet to program the system locally.”

Hybrid option

PowerSeries Pro also offers a hybrid intrusion alarm by providing the option to install a combination of hard-wired and wireless detectors and sensors. With built-in 128-bit AES encryption and cyber protection, the hybrid option provides an EN Grade 2-equivalent solution which uses PowerG – an “invisible wire”. PowerG features multi-channel frequency hopping and provides two-way wireless communication. It also has the ability to transmit detector activation alerts over distances. This offers potential cost and operational benefits the developers add by being able to have one control unit handle alarm activity from detectors located in multiple buildings on a site.

Visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com.