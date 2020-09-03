Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > Alarms > Heat detector

Alarms

Heat detector

03rd September 2020

New from alarm panel manufacturer Pyronix is the HEAT-WE heat detector.

Part of the company’s life safety range or products, the thermistor-based detector adds another option to property installations, the firm says.

Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Manager, said: “Recognising that security is consistently developing, we’re delighted to expand our life safety range with the HEAT-WE.”

A two-way wireless heat sensor, it’s for installing in kitchens, for detection of rising heat levels which may indicate a fire, with prompt push notification of any alarms via the always-connected app. With a fixed detection heat of 57 degrees C, the wireless peripheral provides safety sensing which can be added to any Pyronix system that works with Enforcer wireless devices.

Laurence said: “We want our systems to be the most complete out there, which is why we’re always looking to add to our range. By doing this, we maximise the longevity of our systems so that value is maximised for both installers and end users alike.

“The more options we can provide, the more opportunities our installers have to secure new business and up-sell existing systems. Meanwhile, end users receive a system that meets their requirements and one which can evolve over time and continue to meet their changing needs in the future.”

The product comes with ten-year battery life on the heat sensing element and two-year battery life on the radio module. Visit www.pyronix.com.


Tags

Related News

Alarms

Vanderbilt makes HQ in Germany

04th February 2015

The product company Vanderbilt has established its international headquarters in read more

Alarms

Genesis integration

16th December 2013

Genesis wireless passive infra red (PIR) detectors, from the UK-based read more

Alarms

Gym panels

22nd July 2015

An expansion by a UK gym operator has seen new fire safety systems, using Kentec read more