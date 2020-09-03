New from alarm panel manufacturer Pyronix is the HEAT-WE heat detector.

Part of the company’s life safety range or products, the thermistor-based detector adds another option to property installations, the firm says.

Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Manager, said: “Recognising that security is consistently developing, we’re delighted to expand our life safety range with the HEAT-WE.”

A two-way wireless heat sensor, it’s for installing in kitchens, for detection of rising heat levels which may indicate a fire, with prompt push notification of any alarms via the always-connected app. With a fixed detection heat of 57 degrees C, the wireless peripheral provides safety sensing which can be added to any Pyronix system that works with Enforcer wireless devices.

Laurence said: “We want our systems to be the most complete out there, which is why we’re always looking to add to our range. By doing this, we maximise the longevity of our systems so that value is maximised for both installers and end users alike.

“The more options we can provide, the more opportunities our installers have to secure new business and up-sell existing systems. Meanwhile, end users receive a system that meets their requirements and one which can evolve over time and continue to meet their changing needs in the future.”

The product comes with ten-year battery life on the heat sensing element and two-year battery life on the radio module. Visit www.pyronix.com.