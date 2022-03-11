Firm’s protection

Ajax Systems, the alarm product manufacturer, was among exhibitors at the ST22 Birmingham show last month. It’s in Ukraine. The company reports that it’s doing everything necessary to ensure the protection and safety of its people, business and supplies to partners.

The Kyiv-based company has has relocated over 600 employees and their families to safe regions elsewhere in the country and wider Europe. Last month, the company was in the process of re-locating its stocks of finished goods and re-launching its production. The Ajax server infrastructure is working without interruption, the firm says, so users and partners don’t have to worry about the stability of systems already installed. Ajax’s servers are dispersed, in Amazon data centres in the Republic of Ireland and Germany; like other large manufacturers.

The company says it’s continuing work towards launching new products. Devices that were announced during its online presentation in December will soon become available according to schedule:

– The Fibra line of wired devices has the features of the wireless Jeweller products. A line of 2000 metres can cover a multi-floor building, while the power consumption is 100 times lower than the industry average for digital wired detectors, it’s claimed. Like in Jeweller devices, data transmission within Fibra is encrypted, the devices come with anti-sabotage technologies, and you have remote control via smartphone.

– Initially, the camera of MotionCam detector (pictured) was only activated in case of an alarm. After user requests for a photo-on-demand feature, the company’s engineers had to re-invent the detectors while taking care of the privacy issue. Eventually, both versions — with and without photo-on-demand support — will come on the market.

– The MultiTransmitter integration module will receive support for detector connection with two and three resistors. This way, it will be able to distinguish more types of events from the connected wired detectors. This will allow multi-zone alarms in commercial properties and add to the number of compatible detectors.

– Socket with type G plug. The UK version of the device will have a functional button allowing you to control the socket without the app or button. As for the settings, you will have a configurable over-current threshold, fine-tuning of brightness and resetting of the electric power meter. The new socket will have a range over-the-air of a radius of up to 1100m of two-way encrypted connection.

Visit https://ajax.systems/about/.