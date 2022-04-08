Connelly Security Systems (CSS) recently won the Scottish Family Business Award at the Herald Family Business Awards, pictured.

Security and alarm installers CSS have been trading since 1986 and are long-standing principal BSIA (trade body British Security Industry Association) members. The company started amongst brothers and is now run alongside Managing Director Paul Connelly’s three sons with “family values” in the foundations alongside integrity, honesty and trust, the firm reports. Fast forward over three decades and the company is now one of the largest security and fire alarm system providers in Scotland.

John Macaskill, Director Security and Export, BSIA said: “It is wonderful to see our members thrive within the professional security industry and provide proof of focussing on important core values. Not every company manages to grow and survive multiple decades and still show their family roots. As the UK’s trade body for professional security, we couldn’t be happier to celebrate these achievements by sharing this with a wider audience.”

About CSS

Connelly blogs at https://www.cssltd.co.uk/blog/. Recently Connelly Group Holdings acquired Edinburgh-based Intruder Detection & Electrical Services (IDES). The firm has also said that it’s recruiting.