The alarm panel and perimeter protection product manufacturer Pyronix are taking their Enforcer product on tour again in May and June.

Pyronix account managers are hosting open days at various distributors in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, to show the product and how Pyronix perimeter products can deliver business growth opportunities to installers. Distributors are: ADI, Alarm Supplies Scotland, Alarm Supplies Northern, Enterprise Security Distribution, Independent Security Supplies (in Glasgow), Medway (in Kent), Security Supplies (in St Albans and Chelmsford), Traders Distribution (in Birmingham) and Traders Warehouse.

Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Manager, said: “Following on from last year’s tour, we’re really excited to bring the Enforcer on Tour back in 2019 across the UK, with all new offerings and features, including Full-HD video verification. With account managers on-hand at selected distributor outlets across the UK, professional security installers have the opportunity to see the multi-award-winning “installer’s choice” Enforcer system for themselves and how our XDL12TT-WE wireless outdoor detector, sensors, contacts, Wi-Fi cameras and ProControl+ app can diversify their security offerings and add up-selling opportunities.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and highlight the opportunities that our solutions now offer to businesses.

“By adding the XDL12TT-WE, the system can now be configured to deliver voice push notifications for early warning of intrusion, while adding and linking our cameras also provides Full-HD video verification.

“This provides professional installers with an added layer of security protection; detecting intruders before they can even have the opportunity to break in, while easily upselling to video monitoring and verification.

“Now, installers leave nothing to the imagination of the user, by bridging the gap between assuming and knowing; so whether it’s their children coming home from school, an elderly relative activating a medical alert, or an intruder, they are provided with an immediate voice push notification to alert them, with Full-HD visualisation of the event, so that they can see exactly what’s happening.

“By delivering this using the PyronixCloud and ProControl+ infrastructure, there is also a wealth of customisation, branding, recurring revenue and increased customer retention benefits to enjoy, with a flexible and easy to fit wireless system.”

By registering and attending, installers can also claim one of 1000 free Pyronix XDL12TT-WE outdoor detector, which has multi-configuration options.

For dates and venues visit: https://www.pyronix.com/uk/enforcer-on-tour/.