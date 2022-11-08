Enforcer kits updated

Pyronix has updated the contents of its Enforcer kits and has a new battery for its Deltabell security sounders.

Kits containing the MC1MINI-WE will be replaced with latest and smallest wireless door and window contact, the MCNANO-WE. Laurence Kenny, Marketing Director, said: “Since its launch, our MCNANO-WE has proven extremely popular with installers. I’m pleased we’re now able to offer the MCNANO-WE in Enforcer Kits, giving a number of advantages to installers and end users.”

The nano-sized contact delivers a long-life security performance, the makers say, that’s designed to disappear with out-of-sight installation; with its aesthetic appearance it can both blend in to a property.

Laurence added: “Fitting inside the frame of a uPVC door, the MCNANO-WE is a simple-to-fit and highly convenient solution for any residential or commercial installation, and will be a great addition to our ever-popular Enforcer kits.”

The replacement of MC1MINI-WE with MCNANO-WE will cover: Enforcer RKP Kits 1, 2; Enforcer Kits 1, 2, 3, 5; and Enforcer Tablet Kits 1, 2. Enforcer kits contain the Enforcer V11 control panel, pictured, and a range of security devices for residential premises in bundles.

Batteries that power the wireless Deltabell products are being replaced with the more common CR123A battery. This applies to new installations only, and the previous style battery will still be available through distribution for maintenance of the prior Deltabell-WE module. The newly redesigned Deltabell-WE (partcode: DELTA/MOD-WE2) will take four CR123A batteries.

Laurence added: “The redesigned Deltabell-WE with CR123A won’t affect functionality, but it will make maintenance and replacements easier, with installers being able to purchase these batteries in bulk through distribution with our CR123A VARTA multipacks.”

The Deltabell range of wired and wireless security sounders provides a visual deterrent and comes in a choice of base and lid colours, for use in commercial and domestic systems. Installers can brand the lids with their logo.

Visit www.pyronix.com.