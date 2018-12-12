Font Size: A A A

12th December 2018

New for the UK and Republic of Ireland markets is the Pyronix Enforcer Perimeter Protection Kit. It’s for detection of intruders before they gain access to residential or small commercial properties.

Featuring Enforcer two-way wireless technology and a combination of shock sensors and magnetic contacts, the kit provides an alternative to internal, volumetric motion detection, the firm says.

Laurence Kenny, Marketing Manager at Pyronix says: “Pyronix is committed to providing installers and system integrators with a great range of solutions and options to promote to end-users and our new Enforcer Perimeter Protection Kit meets the growing demand for security systems that raise the alarm before property intrusion occurs.”

The kit comprises:
• one Enforcer all-in-one two-way wireless control panel with DIGI-WIFI communicator
• four Combined wireless shock sensor and magnetic contact (MC1/SHOCK-WE)
• one wireless mini magnetic contact (MC1MINI-WE)
• and one wireless Deltabell module (DELTA/MOD-WE)

The kit enables the end-user to move around their property while it’s still protected. As a kit, it makes for convenience for the installer. As a wireless product, that can mean less disruption when fitting than with wired products. As the kit has all that the security installer needs in one pack, there’s no individual product ordering. Visit www.pyronix.com/uk/.


