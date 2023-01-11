DoorbellCam and DoorbellChime

New from intruder alarm product company Pyronix are smart home products and new features to its HomeControl2.0 app. The smart device app, HomeControl2.0, is for managing and controlling security systems.

Laurence Kenny, Marketing Director, said: “We’ve been working hard to develop a number of new products and features for HomeControl2.0 that offer our installers innovative solutions for boosting growth and delivering true customer value.”

Along with geo-fence alerts, biometric log-in and intuitive navigation, HomeControl2.0 now works with the SmartPlug. The update will enable the configuration of scenes and automations using the SmartPlug, pictured, which also offers on/off device control and power consumption monitoring. The app now also offers a personal help alarm. Should anyone ever find themselves in a distressing or potentially threatening situation, the app’s new personal security feature allows them to raise an alarm by sending a notification to family and/or friends that help is needed, whether inside or outside of the home.

A user creates and adds people to their own security ‘bubble’, so that a safety alert can be sent to and received by them at the push of a button.

Laurence said: “By simply pressing the ‘SOS button’, users can send an instant push notification to the other bubble members’ devices, alerting to distress and sharing their geolocation. The receiver(s) can then take action, opening Google or Apple maps to quickly find and come to the aid of the user as required.

“It’s great to be able to add more value to the app and give installers more to include in their Enforcer sales conversations with customers. We remain committed to developing HomeControl2.0 as security system control and management tool, and now as a personal security offering too.”

While that help alarm feature is designed to add a layer of personal security, the app is not intended as a replacement for other personal security measures or as a substitute for calling the emergency services, the product firm stresses.

The DoorbellCam is our outdoor, wire-free doorbell camera, offering main-entrance protection and two-way communication, while the DoorbellChime is a battery-operated sounder, to deliver audio coverage throughout a property when the doorbell is pressed.

The battery-powered, Wi-Fi connected DoorbellCam features Full-HD video, 130 degree wide-angle view, motion detection, real-time notifications and push-to-talk function. Users can see what’s happening on their doorstep and answer the door, even when they’re not there.

The device pairs with HomeControl2.0 to deliver notification when someone is at the door; and with its microphone and speaker, a user can welcome visitors and direct deliveries.

“The DoorbellCam works for everyone, no matter the property or door. With no wires, it’s easy to install and doesn’t require a Pyronix security system to work,” Laurence said.

As for installation, there’s no need for a 240VAC supply and all fixtures and fittings are included with the product, so it can be installed wherever it’s preferred. It also features pairing with the DoorbellChime, operating through its own RF channel. Over 3000 minutes of videos and captured photos can be saved, played back and examined with an inserted 32GB SD card.

Like the SmartPlug, the DoorbellCam can be integrated with other Pyronix smart home products. For example, scenes and automations can be set up to automatically switch a light on if the doorbell is pressed at night.

Laurence said: “It’s a really exciting time for Pyronix at the moment as we advance in the IoT security market and continue to develop our smart home security range. We remain committed to pushing technology boundaries to deliver complete solutions that work for our installers and users.”

About HomeControl2.0

It’s available on Android and iOS platforms and you can download it via the Play Store or Apple App Store, connecting to Pyronix systems through the PyronixCloud infrastructure. Visit www.pyronix.com.