The alarm signalling product company CSL reports additions to its CSL Connected range, including a first dual-radio solution, with its partner, the manufacturer and distributor of intruder alarms, Orisec. Dual-path variants are now available to order via ARCs (alarm receiving centres). This includes DP2 variants, Radio + Radio, LAN and Radio and Wi-Fi and Radio.

CSL Connected provides connectivity to the ARC via the Gemini Global Platform, offering installers single and dual-path alarm signalling. The app allows users to set and unset their alarms, view and control cameras, receive alerts live-time and manage their devices via remote access. Since its launch in 2016, CSL Connected is now in over 50,000 sites, the product firm reports.

Andy Bromley, CSL’s Strategic Product Manager, said: “We are delighted to announce the extension of our hugely popular, CSL Connected Range. With our Connected Partner, Orisec, we are introducing the first dual-radio solution to the market. Just like our leading DualCom Pro Range, these dual-path variants of CSL Connected come with network-diverse 4G SIMs, to maximise uptime and provide even greater resilience.”

And Jon Green, Orisec’s CEO, added: “We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with CSL to include dual-path variants for the very first time. End-users are increasingly seeing the value of ARC monitoring and to allow our installers to provide this simply and easily, is of great benefit to them.”

CSL meanwhile is a finalist in three categories in the annual UK OSPAs, announced on February 23 in London; as a manufacturer, and for its My Base App 2.0 and DualCom Pro 2 products.