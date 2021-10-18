BSIA offer to NSI firms

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has launched an offer to National Security Inspectorate (NSI) gold and silver installer companies. The invite; to take up membership of the association’s and its long-term commercial value. The BSIA is adding two months free membership for anyone accredited with gold and silver status from the NSI.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive, BSIA, said: “There are many reasons to join a strong and respected Trade Association and our offer to NSI companies is a unique opportunity to become part of a group of high-quality professionals respected and represented to government, end users, specifiers, standards and legislative bodies.

“BSIA membership carries weight within tender and contract bidding with many members reporting to us how they have been successful in winning crucial contracts when citing BSIA membership on their tenders. We can also help businesses to futureproof against the challenges and changes that take place in an evolving industry due to our contacts with government, regulatory and legislative bodies. This helps our members stay one step ahead in preparing and adjusting to these changes.”

Association membership includes access to discounted training through its training provider partner Skills for Security and the opportunity to shape the future of the industry through the BSIA’s Special Interest Groups (SIGs). The BSIA have a number of SIG’s within the BSIA working on industry shaping codes of practices and guides. Membership of the BSIA also provides a kite mark of quality that can enhance your company business brand through the association’s social media reach, facilitate networking events designed around its members’ interests and offer value added PR and marketing support.

The offer runs from October to December 31. Visit www.bsia.co.uk/installer or contact membership@bsia.co.uk