Ajax Systems launches wireless, wired products

The manufacturer Ajax Systems has held its third Special Event. The company introduced several wireless security products; and its own wired Fibra product line. The company showed Ajax’s first hybrid central unit, introduced new versions of hubs with 4G support, and discussed several projects in local markets.

Partners and users attended from more than 150 countries. The online event was broadcast in 14 languages: Ukrainian, English, Russian, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Turkish, Arabic, and Greek.

The firm reports that it’s commonly asked for a hybrid security system. A combination of wires and radio allows you to cover large, industrial facilities. Hence Ajax engineers have worked on Fibra.

This new product line of wired devices embodies all the features of the company’s wireless Jeweller products. A line of 2,000m can even cover a multi-floor building, while the power consumption is 100 times lower than the industry average for digital wired detectors it is claimed. Like in Jeweller devices, data transmission within Fibra is encrypted, the devices come with anti-sabotage technologies, and you have remote control via smartphone.

The control panel for the new product line is Hub Hybrid, which represents the synergy between wired and wireless the developers say. The first Fibra release includes nine devices that almost completely copy the wireless line: MotionProtect, MotionProtect Plus, DoorProtect, DoorProtect Plus, GlassProtect, CombiProtect, KeyPad, HomeSiren and StreetSiren.

As mobile internet and communication technologies vary from region to region, Ajax Systems will release Hub 2 in two versions: Hub 2 (2G) and Hub 2 (4G). The 2G modem version will be complemented by a new one with a more advanced modem supporting 2G, 3G, and 4G (LTE) networks. Users can choose a hub that suits their region, considering the available communication technology.

Also unveiled was the ReX2 radio signal range extender. Regardless of whether you have five, ten, or 100 devices connected via ReX 2, their radio modules will automatically adjust for optimal power consumption. ReX2’s four antennas and two independent radio modules double the communication range between a hub and wireless Ajax devices, including MotionCam detectors. Regardless of the size of the protected area, and walls thickness, a first alarm photo from MotionCam (pictured) is delivered in 13 seconds.

And Ajax has developed vhfBridge, a module that provides a hub with one more communication channel with a monitoring station. In case of an alarm, an event is transmitted along the chain: from a hub to the vhfBridge module via Jeweller, then by wires from vhfBridge to a third-party radio transmitter, and from there to the monitoring station. It’s for use in cities with unstable Internet connection, or in deserts, mountains or nature reserves.

Aleksandr Konotopskyi, CEO at Ajax, said: “We have extended wide and deep, we understand the business better, we are present in every key market, and we listen carefully to our clients and partners. The launch of Fibra means going beyond our niche. We are not a company that makes stylish wireless alarm systems for home and office. Our goal is to save lives. And do it with the best available technology.”