Ajax Systems’ latest online

The manufacturer Ajax Systems is holding an online presentation of its new products and software, on Thursday, December 2 at 13:00 (UTC+2). Partners and users from over 120 countries can learn about devices and updates the company has been working on recently and which will be released soon.

The show will be broadcast in 14 languages including English, Spanish, Italian, Ukrainian, Russian, French, German, Dutch, Arabic, Portuguese, Polish, Turkish, Romanian, Greek. Viewers will be able to choose the language of the show before it starts. You can register on this link.

This is Ajax’s thid such event. The previous one in May received over 500,000 views. Then the company introduced additions to the outdoor detector lineup MotionCam Outdoor and DualCurtain Outdoor, a flagship keypad KeyPad Plus, new software PRO Desktop 3.0, as well as online tools for installers who work with Ajax security systems daily, namely Battery life calculator and Guide on Jeweller.

For more details of the May broadcast, visit the Ajax website.