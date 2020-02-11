Venture X is a workspace at Chiswick Park, west London. As a business hub, with transport links into central London and Heathrow Airport, Chiswick Park has 12 office buildings. Each faces a two-tier lake, waterfall, decked boardwalk, pathways, events space and landscaping. Chiswick Park also houses over 45,000 sq ft of retail including the on-site Virgin Active gym, restaurants and convenience stores.

Part of the global Venture X United Franchise Group, Venture X offers a place where businesses can lease hot desks, private desks or private offices. Hot desks offer 24/7 access to common working areas (hubs) including phone booths and high speed Wi-Fi. Private desks add a Cat 6 Ethernet port, meeting and board room access, a business address with incoming mail handling, lockable office space and a private locker. Private offices top the package, as a fully furnished office space including SALTO access control.

With some 30 internal office and meeting room doors to secure, Venture X was looking for the ability to grant access rights at once for new customers and revoke them in real-time for former customers. No hassle or security issues with mechanical keys were wanted. They needed an audit-trail overview of who accessed which door, when; and wire-free installation without software installation and IT configuration.

SALTO’s KS ‘Keys as a Service’ cloud based locking solution was recommended. This provides access control management that requires no software or the expense of a fully-wired electronic product. All that is needed is an online device with an Internet connection. Providing end users with cloud-based SALTO KS Keys as a Service, and offering two-factor-authentication and 128 bit AES encryption; it lets a user manage access control from any Internet platform.

Venture X Director Andrew Ross says: “When you’re providing a working and meeting environment for entrepreneurs, and business people and large corporates, many of whom will be involved with technology businesses, security, efficiency and design were all essential aspects of the brief when we selected our preferred access control solution.

“One of our key requirements was a product that offered both a card and mobile app solution that would enable us and our members to remotely open doors, i.e. for customers, tradespersons or postal deliveries to gain access for example without the need for a staff member to be physically present in the building.

“Another feature we wanted was office mode, so instead of having to present an access card or smart phone app to a door every time someone used it, the door would function just like a normal door during pre-set times but auto lock when required. The SALTO KS we’ve now installed meets those requirements and gives us comprehensive 24/7 access control that covers our entire property. We are looking forward to utilising SALTO KS across the new Venture X locations that are in development for 2020 and 2021.”

