Inner Range has released a new update for its entry-level product Inception. The access control manufacturer says that this allows users to set automated actions in response to specific user numbers.

Automated actions based on user-count triggers include being able to change heating and air conditioning depending on the number of people on site, or in an area, showing messages about parking availability for drivers as they enter car parks, depending on how many other vehicles are there or automatic alarm-setting as people leave the site.

Tim Northwood, general manager of Inner Range, said: “This is about making life better and easier for users and security managers alike. By automating some building and facilities functions, security managers can free up their time to deal with the most important matters. It’s another great feature for Inception, adding to the system’s power and flexibility while still retaining a budget-friendly price tag.”

Inception, Inner Range adds, offers web browser access without the need for other software and can integrate with CCTV and some building automation functions, for access and ensure security for single sites.

Another feature in the latest update lets security managers export encrypted CSV files of user-names and passwords from one Inception system to another, which helps users such as schools that may have staff moving between sites.

Inner Range, set up in 1988, has more than 150,000 systems have been installed in over 30 countries. Customers include hospitals and high-security units, colleges, distribution centres and pharmaceutical companies. government and critical national infrastructure. The update is available now for new and existing customers. Visit innerrange.co.uk.