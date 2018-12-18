Police of the University of Texas (UTA) at Arlington have selected Architect Blue multi-technology readers, combining three identification technologies (125 kHz, 13.56 MHz, and Bluetooth) and the STid Mobile ID product, from the French firm STid. It’s to control access to premises and facilitate technological migration to advanced security levels. The product firm says that its mobile solution makes identification much more instinctive and user-friendly. It brings the access card to your smartphone using identification modes, in addition to the badge.

An UTA police chief sergeant said: “We analysed the solutions available on the market. Ergonomics, a high level of security, and configuration tools that make it easy to implement the solution are the criteria that made STid stand out very quickly. More than 130 users, police officers, and security professionals use STid Mobile ID daily. It is essential for protecting the access to our infrastructures.”

Vincent Dupart, CEO of STid, said: “This new roll-out is the result of an increasing adoption of our high-security and instinctive access readers in North America. It is part of our development strategy, initiated in 2013, whereby STid became the first manufacturer to obtain the French First Level Security Certification (CSPN) issued by ANSSI. In 2016 STid expanded its geographical horizons by opening offices in London and Mexico. This year STid is focusing on its expansion in the North American market and has opened STid NA Inc. in Irving, Texas, providing the most awarded access control readers in the world.“

