17th April 2019

The access control reader manufacturer Third Millennium has appointed Darren Young as technical sales engineer.

Darren has worked for high volume manufacturing companies such as Panasonic and PerkinElmer. He has experience in European security products and sales support, including third party product investigations, testing and development.

In this new role, Darren will work on the development of new products ensuring on time delivery and within a planned budget. Darren will be working directly with the Technical Engineering and Business Development Departments and will also provide support for the Pontypool-based firm’s senior leadership and all other departments.

