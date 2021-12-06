TDSi at Intersec 2022

The access security manufacturer TDSi is showing its range at the Intersec exhibition in Dubai, that runs from January 16 to 18. Joining the firm on Stand SA-F37 in the Saeed Arena will be its VITAPROTECH sister company, SORHEA, which will be showing its perimeter intrusion detection products.

John Davies, Managing Director of TDSi, pictured, said: “We are very excited to be appearing back at Intesec again for 2022, which is being held slightly earlier this time. We will be sharing a bigger stand than last time to ensure we can include TDSi’s and SORHEA’s latest market-leading solutions and are able to accommodate as many visitors as possible. Both TDSi and SORHEA see the Middle East as a region for growth, having brought onboard a lot of new partners in 2021.”

Stand SA-F37 will focus on TDSi’s new GARDiS controllers and readers, specifically the OSDP and BLE readers which deliver the developers say cybersecurity and ease of use. TDSi will also be talking about its forthcoming long-range smartphone reader, which addresses the firm adds, the need for the safety and flexibility of minimum-touch access control.

The stand will show the cloud-based security abilities of the GARDiS range, which can be fully deployed in the cloud. John added: “We will be giving demonstrations of how the GARDiS software can be deployed in the cloud, using our sites in the UK and France to show people how they can interact and control access control systems at remote locations.”

SORHEA, a manufacturer of perimeter intrusion detection systems for critical infrastructure, will be demonstrating several products. Benjamin Tate, International Sales Manager at SORHEA said: “INTERSEC is a major event in our diaries as we continue to develop our business throughout the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. This year we will be demonstrating our MAXIRIS active infrared barrier with remote access and zoning functionality as well as our new shock detection cable the G-FENCE 2400 with IP connectivity. In the Middle East, SORHEA protects many Oil & Gas sites with its PIRAMID ATEX microwave detector, which will also be on show in Dubai. Finally, integration with VMS is key to our success and we shall be demonstrating our integration with MILESTONE, one of our Technology Partners and another major player in the Middle East.”

TDSi will also be providing technical training to its local partners and installers off-site. As well as training in Dubai, the TDSi trainers will also be training further groups in Bahrain also.

Visit: www.tdsi.co.uk.