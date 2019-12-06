The access security manufacturer TDSi will be joining its Vitaprotech Group partner SORHEA at Intersec 2020 in Dubai. The annual security, safety and fire protection show runs from Sunday to Tuesday, January 19 to 21. There TDSi will be unveiling and launching a new GARDiS product.

TDSi’s Managing Director, John Davies, pictured, said: “We are very excited to be launching a new product at Intersec 2020. Vitaprotech’s Acquisition of TDSi has enabled the acceleration of some product development projects in our pipeline. This product had been earmarked for a late 2020/early 2021 release but work on this has been accelerated thanks to additional resources from the Group and we will now be launching 12 months ahead of plan.

“The main focus of this development has been to ensure time and cost saving for our installer partners in order to enhance their profitability and deliver state of the art access control to their clients.”

Joining him on Stand SA-N37 in Dubai will be TDSi’s Business Development Manager, Mica Negrilic and TDSi’s Senior Export Technical Support Engineer, Kevan Fry. John added: “Myself, Mica and Kevan will be on hand to give product, sales and technical advice on the new product and the wider TDSi range of integrated security solutions. We are keen to speak to security installers, systems integrators and end users about their requirements and specific security needs.”

The Dubai event will be TDSi’s first shared exhibition stand with a Vitaprotect Group partner since the company announced its acquisition by the Group in June 2019. John added: “We are excited to be appearing at Intersec with SORHEA, whose perimeter intrusion detection systems offer a perfect complementary solution to our integrated access control solutions. We are looking forward to meeting new and existing partners and customers at the event and to introducing the enhanced offering we now provide as Vitaprotech Group members.”

