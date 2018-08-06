Font Size: A A A

Stand-alone electronic lock

06th August 2018

The new SALTO XS4 One escutcheon is a stand-alone electronic lock in a slim and functional handle set. It brings together an offline point, with installation to almost any door and no wires, with virtually the same kind of power and performance of an online point, says the developer. It offers RFID including DESFire, DESFire EV1, Mifare Classic, Mifare plus, Mifare Ultralight C and Bluetooth Smart.

Suitable for use on almost type of door between 32mm and 120mm thick, it is compatible with most Euro profile doors, even narrow profile framed doors; it is compatible with DIN mortise locks, European mortise locks and narrow style mortise locks.

As for security, the product offers hardened anti-drill plates to protect wiring and the reader area. Extra protection provided by hardened axes and floating steel balls in the handle area. A door status detector monitors intrusions or provides door left open status (wireless escutcheons only) and an electronic privacy function is provided through a choice of thumb turn or button on the inside of the handle.

The new XS4 One comes in two reader colours, black and white, and the escutcheon comes in a choice of six finishes. Visit www.saltosystems.com.


