SBD standard

Manufacturer Paxton’s Net2Entry access control product has received Secured by Design accreditation, confirming it meets the SBD standards when it comes to security and design.

SBD has a Police Preferred Specification accreditation, awarded to products that meet security requirements – signposting people to companies and products that meet its standards to deter and reduce crime. Paxton has now become an SBD Member.

SBD Development Officer Lyn Poole said: “I am delighted that Paxton have joined SBD. Paxton are very highly regarded in the industry, with over three decades of experience. They are the first SBD member company to have their products successfully tested and approved to the UL293 standard and I am looking forward to working with them going forward”.

And Brighton-based Paxton’s Senior Product Manager Steve Rowlands said: “We’re incredibly proud that our Net2 Entry system has been recognised by Secured by Design. Our access control and door entry systems have been keeping people safe for 30 years and this accreditation recognises the high standards and principles we’ve always adhered to.”

For more about Paxton’s SBD accredited products visit the SBD website.