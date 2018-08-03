Font Size: A A A

Readers with OSDP encryption

03rd August 2018

During 2017 the access control reader manufacturer Third Millennium introduced the first in a new generation of card readers using the latest OSDP encryption. As some controllers in access control systems only support Wiegand, the company introduced the OC1 Advanced access control interface.

This provides a secure communications link to a compatible Third Millennium OSDP card reader. The OC1 and reader is also able to reuse reader cabling to minimise installation costs and eliminate the traditional Wiegand vulnerability between the card reader and control panel, the developers add. Mounted close to or in the control panel, the OC1 provides a compatible Wiegand output to allow the security of an access control system to be upgraded.

About the firm

Third Millennium specialises in the access control market and supplies many security specialists, with a range of RFID technologies available. Visit www.tm-readers.com.


