PAC reports a redesign of its access control products. The 512DC networkable access controllers replace the PAC 500 range. PAC 512 comprises two variants – the 512DC analogue and 512DCi (pictured) digital access controllers. Scalable from one to 2000 doors, these controllers are able to support up to 75,000 unique identification devices via Access Central – PAC’s management software. They feature two inputs and two outputs, besides providing local anti-passback, event to action, mustering, lift call and alarm point control. New is its PS50 Energy Efficient Power Supply. With 80 per cent efficiency at most loads, it uses far less power than the firm’s previously available power supply unit, at the same price.

PAC’s Access Central management software replaces SecureNet. It can be adapted to suit, whether a single site or a global business, the developers say. It’s compatible with SecureNet and available via digital download in SE and professional licence editions. Access Central can be configured to operate on a stand-alone PC or across a corporate network. It displays real time events information including alarms as they occur across a facility, while also managing any installed 512DC and 512DCi devices. Other features include Active Directory integration, which reduces set-up and in-life management of keyholders when connected to an Active Directory feed.

PAC is offering customer training, a customer services and technical support facility, plus a new five-year warranty for all hardware. Pete England, PAC’s global product manager, said: ‘For over 40 years PAC has pioneered developments in access control across the world and is renowned and respected for producing robust, reliable, cost effective and highly secure solutions. This legacy continues with this new portfolio which offers unrivalled value, is feature rich, scalable, energy efficient and reduces the hardware required for an integrated security system. During our beta testing we had a unanimously positive response and I’m convinced that we have an industry game-changer in terms of next generation access control.’

Visit https://pacgdx.com/products/pac-access-control.