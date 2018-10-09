PACOM gains latest ISO 9001

PACOM, a STANLEY Products and Solutions company, has gained the ISO 9001:2015 certification. The access control product company says it’s part of its efforts to make its processes as agile as possible and set the standard in an increasingly competitive market.

First published in 1987, the ISO 9001 is a quality management framework used by over a million companies. PACOM was certified to ISO 9001:2008, which ceased to apply from the middle of September 2018, and began its transition process to ISO 9001:2015 well in advance of the deadline. Certified through an external certification body, an audit was conducted on PACOM’s quality management system to assess the company’s dedication to the ongoing improvement of its processes.

James Ford, PACOM’s marketing director, says: ‘A desire to operate to the highest standards runs through everything we do and ISO 9001:2015 rubber stamps our credentials through better integration and alignment of our internal processes. This, in turn, leads to increased productivity and results and defines a standard of operation that exceeds our customers’ expectations. It also helps to ensure that they consider us as the security and access control solutions supplier of choice.’

ISO 9001:2015 takes into account a number of principles and is based on ISO’s Annex SL, which consists of ten clauses that act a basic set of generic requirements to follow, in addition to the Plan, Do, Check, Act structure pioneered by W Edwards Deming. The standard makes companies assess risks, identify opportunities for improvement and manage and measure performance across all levels of the company. As such, senior management must now be able to demonstrate a greater commitment to, and direct involvement in, a company’s quality management system.

James Ford adds: ‘I would like to congratulate the team for all the hard work that has gone into attaining ISO 9001:2015 – it’s a milestone achievement that reflects our growth and development. Our culture of continuous improvement is vital in maintaining a market leading position, while the discipline and framework provided by our quality management system creates an environment that will help us achieve our corporate objectives. Just as importantly, it means our customers have complete assurance that PACOM operates to the highest standards and that we meet all regulatory requirements for our products and services, which we will strive to maintain and improve upon.’

