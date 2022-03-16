STid’s Architect Blue series of access control readers, have been certified to meet the Security Industry Association (SIA) Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) standard in the United States for access control security, the French company has announced. SIA OSDP Verified is third-party testing to ensure products meet the global standard established by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

STid Group says it has the widest range of OSDP-certified readers on the market. The multi-technology RFID, NFC and Bluetooth readers can be equipped with a biometric fingerprint sensor for security; making Architect Blue, the company adds, the first OSDP-certified biometric reader. It combines 1:1 authentication with fingerprint, card and Bluetooth smartphone technologies.

STid offers the first OSDP™-certified touchscreen readers with scramble pad function. Architect Blue supports OSDP File Transfer to update a system’s access control readers remotely. No more time-consuming configuring each reader, on location with configuration cards. Virtual or RFID configuration cards are also available.

Maé Tholoniat, STid product manager, said: “Using the established SIA OSDP™ North American standard is important for clients requiring higher security such as government applications since it meets federal access control requirements like PKI or FICAM. “Our Architect readers have immense flexibility for virtually any use case and now they offer maximum interoperability with other OSDP™ certified controllers or peripherals further adding to the scalability of our readers.”

STid readers are designed to operate with the STid Mobile ID application, free in the Apple Store or Google Play, which turns smartphones into virtual cards, providing instinctive identification modes.

The Architect Blue series includes seven interchangeable modules that can be connected to a smart RFID and Bluetooth core. It offers a variety of form factors (mullion, gang box) and features (card reader, keypad, touchscreen, biometrics, QR Code, 125 kHz) for performance in a wide variety of client applications with all functionality and security levels upgradable. With a patented tamper protection system, the Blue readers protect sensitive data and enable deletion of authentication keys, when necessary. They have been designed to withstand harsh outdoors and high impacts.

Frederick Trujillo, US operations manager, STid, said: “We strive to ensure future proof/open technology for our customers and OSDP certification for our entire series is an important milestone to continue offering industry leading, high-security access control solutions. We’ve designed our readers and mobile ID to operate worldwide with any other open solutions an integrator or end-user may use currently or consider in the future.”

STid says that it develops its products on standardized open technology such as MIFARE DESFire EV2 and EV3 and public encryption algorithms. This lets product users choose what suits them best, the developers add. STid’s readers support also the European communication standard SSCP, powered by SPAC, offering end-to-end security between physical and logical access control equipment.

