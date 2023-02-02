Grosvenor Technology, a UK provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and Access Control solutions, has unveiled its new website.

The website underwent a overhaul, putting user experience at the heart of the redesign, the firm says. The site, the firm added, needed to reflect Grosvenor’s pedigree as an innovative and quality business.

Visitors to grosvenortechnology.com will find everything they need to get to know the firm, its products and its services.

Managing Director Colin Leatherbarrow said: “The new website now reflects the energy and passion we have for what we do. Users can easily view our entire product range, catch up with the latest industry news and access manuals and documents. We have exciting plans for adding to the website, so this is just the start of our online revolution.”

The company hinted at some new releases that they say will provide an even more streamlined approach to HCM and Access Control management.

About Grosvenor Technology

The firm has offices in Dorset, London and Hollywood. You can find out more about Grosvenor Technology, its people and its products by visiting grosvenortechnology.com.