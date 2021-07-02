NCP 109 revision

The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has published the latest revision (Issue 3) of its Code of Practice for the Design, Installation, Commissioning and Maintenance of Access Control Systems (NCP 109). The updated Code will become mandatory for NSI NACOSS Gold and Systems Silver approved companies from May 31, 2022. This is to allow time for any necessary operational or administrative changes. Companies meanwhile can install systems compliant with Issue 3 from now.

The revision embraces new technologies and methods providing reassurance to buyers choosing system providers compliant with the updated Code that the access control system will reflect their specific needs, usability and operating requirements. The updated Code covers threat assessment, expected people flows, means of escape in the event of a fire or security incident and determination of the most suitable type of recognition technology.

Responding to evolving standards, the revised Code of Practice is aligned with the British Standard for access control systems BS EN 60839-11-1 and application guidelines BS EN 60839-11-2. It also draws on the Equality Act 2010, BS 7273-4 for fire protection (activation of release mechanisms for doors) and BS 7671 for electrical installations.

For security readers to note, the Code contains a requirement to consider customers’ security risks and operational needs to help define the classifications for each access point, ensuring measures are fit for purpose and customer-friendly. The revision includes new requirements for IP network installation and some cyber recommendations.

Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive, pictured, says: “This latest revision gives further confidence to buyers and specifiers that NSI approved companies are experts in their field, knowledgeable about the latest standards and technologies and hold approval underlining competency in their delivery. When a company gains independent approval from NSI they are making an ongoing commitment to comply with the latest Standards and Codes of Practice, maintaining a level of expertise which ultimately benefits their customers, as NCP 109 Issue 3 demonstrates.”

An NSI Technical Bulletin (0058) has been issued to NSI’s electronic security installers, giving details on the changes to NCP 109.