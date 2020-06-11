PAC & GDX has appointed Bill Hobbs as the global head of sales. As Global Vice President of Sales for 3xLOGIC and PACOM, Bill, pictured, adds PAC & GDX to his portfolio and will now consolidate sales leadership for these brands across all countries.

Bill’s career spans more than 35 years in systems integration and physical security. Initially a software developer and systems engineer, Bill has built multiple systems integration businesses over his career and, for the past 20 years, he has led technical sales teams across a variety of companies.

He said: “As we continue to evolve our businesses, the number one goal remains to provide the best solutions and customer experience across all our brands. I am very pleased to be able to add the strength of the PAC & GDX sales teams to my global sales organisation. This consolidation will expand our capability to provide a fully layered approach to securing our customers’ estates and optimising their businesses.”

Jason Sullivan takes up the position as National Sales Manager for PAC & GDX for the UK and Ireland and will report directly to Bill. Jason said: “Over the next few months we will continue to introduce the 3xLOGIC product line into the UKI and EMEA regions and the addition of the PAC & GDX sales team under Bill’s organisation will further our efforts to accelerate this product introduction”.

About the firm

3xLOGIC, PAC, GDX and PACOM are four brands for door entry, integrated access control, intruder detection, video, and business intelligence. Visit www.pacgdx.com.