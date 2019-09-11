Johnson Controls has released the CEM Systems DCM 400 four-door intelligent encrypted IP controller.

The product offers bi-directional control of up to four doors. It is designed to interface with CEM Systems’ AC2000 access control system (versions v10.2 and higher) and Wiegand or CEM Systems approved and supplied Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP v2) smart card readers. Using 32-bit processors, the controller gives full offline verification and decision-making at the point of entry, with a local card-holder database of up to 500,000 cards and storage of up to 80,000 offline events, to give communications and response at the door.

The product developers say it contains features with installers in mind. These include an LCD display and 12-character keypad to allow configuration and trouble-shooting on the board. A graphical overlay wiring guide and spare network points on the controller allow for local access to diagnostic web pages. The enclosure has been designed with a removable door for ease of access, an increased number of punch outs (20mm and 25mm) and cable tie points for improved cable management options.

Smart power features include automatic detection of 10.5 VDC to 28 VDC power supplies, which simplifies installation without the need for jumper-links or configuration.

The DCM 400 dashboard webpage which can be accessed locally and remotely, provides installers with trouble-shooting, monitoring and configuration of the DCM 400 and any equipment connected to it. The product is also future-proof for those that wish to migrate from Wiegand readers to more secure OSDP v2 readers, as both can be supported on the same DCM 400 unit.

