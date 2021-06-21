New from SALTO is its Neoxx electronic padlock. SALTO describe their new padlock as a versatile locking solution that enables users to benefit from electronic access control where previously it was only possible to use mechanical locking for perimeter or fire access gates, industrial equipment yards and residential storage areas.

According to the product firm, smart padlocks offer more security, easier maintenance, flexible access methods, and a better overview of the lock’s and user’s activity. As portable as conventional padlocks, removed is any lock’s most vulnerable part – the mechanical key – and adding benefits of being operated with a mobile app and contactless smart key managed by a web-based access control technology platform.

The padlock offers a solution the developers say for utility providers – electric power stations, telecom network services, industry applications, and more – and property services that need a level of security to control specific doors, like gates or storages, without losing convenience and control. These industries often require equipment and facilities on the perimeter or in the field that, even though they are in a remote location, require electronic access control. In addition, because they are often outdoors, the electronic solution they need has to include a product that can weather the elements – rain and dust and snow.

Also offered by SALTO are electronic locks and cylinders, online readers, and locker locks; and core technology (SVN, BLUEnet, and JustIN Mobile system features) inside, enabling the managing keys, locks, and access rights on-the-go, remotely from a single web-based interface.

The Neoxx G4 electronic padlock’s main features:

– made of hardened steel with a removable shackle model option, which can be detached from the padlock body.

– Shackle: Width 11mm – Length 50mm

– Security chain non-demountable model with safety chain to protect the padlock from burglary/dropping.

– Cover case with double-layered structure 70mm x 115mm x 32mm offers protection from falls, shocks, and the most extreme environments or usage.

– RFID, BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and NFC technologies onboard. Users can operate the electronic padlock with their smart card or with an iOS or Android smartphone.

– Compatible with SALTO Space – Data-on-Card– and the SALTO KS – Keys as a Service – cloud-based technology, it can be switched to any of SALTO’s platforms without changing the hardware.

– Tested up to 130,000 operations on a standard set of batteries (4 x LR1).

– Monitor battery status (to optimize maintenance and battery life). As for changing or removing batteries, you only need standard LR1 batteries and a special tool.

– IP68 certification.

– Tested against extreme temperatures: Including freezing conditions (minus 35 degrees C) and high heat (65 degrees C).

– certified according to CE, FCC, MIT, Mechatronic certification EN 16864:2018 and IK09.