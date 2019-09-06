SALTO Systems will release the SALTO NEO cylinder. It’s an electronic locking platform that integrates physical security through smart, wireless, and battery-operated smart cylinders, providing user access information for virtually all of the doors in a facility.

The compact NEO is designed for doors where fitting an electronic escutcheon is not possible or required and can be installed on standard doors, server racks, gates, cabinets, electric switches or sliding doors. It’s available in a range of models.

A re-engineered clutch design makes efficient use of energy, dropping consumption and resulting in 110,000 cycles with just one set of batteries, according to the manufacturer. System standby power consumption is reduced, which extends the electronic cylinder’s battery life.

The IP66-rated product is weather resistant, making it the firm says suitable for the outdoors. Upgrading a mechanical door to electronic access control can add to security, but the NEO provides greater control over the door by offering end users access to audit trails, reports and alerts, the makers add. A user can manage access rights – keylessly – which is more secure than using mechanical keys. There is also value in the flexibility, convenience, and operational efficiency provided by the wireless technology.

Marc Handels, Chief Technology Officer, SALTO Systems said: “SALTO’s NEO Cylinder technology allows us to introduce customers, systems operators, and installers to new experiences and to connect keyless access where we couldn’t have justified wiring a door before. We’ve seen for years that electronic locking technology is an ecosystem that has continuous change and growth and we’ve had to consider how to best anticipate customers’ needs and recommend smart locking solutions that are easy to adopt and install.

“The SALTO NEO Cylinder has more functionality and performance capability than any other cylinder on the market, allowing businesses to connect to their on-premises network via advanced SVN technology or the cloud with our SALTO KS cloud-hosted access management platform.”

Because the SALTO NEO Cylinder is compatible with SALTO SVN, SALTO BLUEnet Wireless, and the SALTO KS – Keys as a Service cloud-based technology, it can be switched to any of SALTO’s technology platforms, without changing the hardware. This allows businesses to decide which technology fits best with their security, operations, and IT needs.

The SALTO NEO Cylinder adds SALTO SVN-Flex, which increases the potential, efficiency, and reliability of the SALTO SVN, yielding better security, control, and convenience for users and sites. SALTO JustIN mobile technology is on board every cylinder. This gives users and system administrators the capability to send or receive a mobile key to open any door or gate with an installed NEO with their iOS or Android Bluetooth or NFC-enabled smartphone.

The JustIN mobile app also complements usage of SALTO’s other management platforms: SALTO SPACE on-premise management software or the SALTO KS cloud.