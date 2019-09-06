The new Saffire LX electronic lock from dormakaba offers RFID technology to hotels, the manufacturer says. As a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) enabled lock, Saffire LX allows guests to use their mobile device as a room key, giving mobile to new buildings or those being refurbished.

Saffire LX is a solution the makers say for guest rooms, common areas and back of house access control. Operating with a sealed contactless reader, it requires minimal maintenance, according to the firm. Its batteries will last up to 80,000 openings and the lock indicator alerts staff when they require changing. The product also comes with a mechanical or electrical override for emergency access.

Supported by dormakaba’s Ambiance access control management software, Ambiance can support dormakaba Mobile Access Solutions using a BLE lock and provide added value through online data capture. Through remote lock management, staff can also monitor door activity through a series of notifications regarding events that occur to the lock.

Nick Baldwin, UK and Ireland Lodging Products Lead at dormakaba, says: “The slim electronic reader is available in a contemporary satin chrome or black polycarbonate finish that complements modern hotel interiors. Guests benefit from ease of access, and as Saffire LX has been developed to work alongside all of our Ambiance software options, hotel operations can benefit from the level of security, control and flexibility that their site demands.”

