Font Size: A A A

Home > Security Products > Access Control > Electronic lock

Access Control

Electronic lock

06th September 2019

The new Saffire LX electronic lock from dormakaba offers RFID technology to hotels, the manufacturer says. As a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) enabled lock, Saffire LX allows guests to use their mobile device as a room key, giving mobile to new buildings or those being refurbished.

Saffire LX is a solution the makers say for guest rooms, common areas and back of house access control. Operating with a sealed contactless reader, it requires minimal maintenance, according to the firm. Its batteries will last up to 80,000 openings and the lock indicator alerts staff when they require changing. The product also comes with a mechanical or electrical override for emergency access.

Supported by dormakaba’s Ambiance access control management software, Ambiance can support dormakaba Mobile Access Solutions using a BLE lock and provide added value through online data capture. Through remote lock management, staff can also monitor door activity through a series of notifications regarding events that occur to the lock.

Nick Baldwin, UK and Ireland Lodging Products Lead at dormakaba, says: “The slim electronic reader is available in a contemporary satin chrome or black polycarbonate finish that complements modern hotel interiors. Guests benefit from ease of access, and as Saffire LX has been developed to work alongside all of our Ambiance software options, hotel operations can benefit from the level of security, control and flexibility that their site demands.”

Visit: www.dormakaba.co.uk.


Tags

Related News

Access Control

Serviced office paper

30th January 2014

ASSA ABLOY Access Control has launched a new downloadable white paper to discuss read more

Access Control

Access with your phone

18th May 2016

In our connected society, ensuring security in the access to corporate data and read more

Physical Security

Door entry kits

27th February 2014

The new range of IP Door Entry Video Kits from Videx is on offer from the read more