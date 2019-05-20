Assistive listening product company Contacta Systems has launched door entry hearing loops offering communication at entrances for those with hearing loss. The IL-EL42 PB and PF offer clarity of sound for wearers of hearing aids and other assistive listening devices, the product firm says. The loops can also be installed in fire evacuation systems, help and information points, self-service kiosks, ticket machines and emergency refuge points.

The units come in a surface-mounted or flush option and accept input signals from sound sources including line out signals, low voltage loudspeaker outputs, VOIP (voice over internet protocol), intercoms and public address systems. The IL-EL42 also feature automatic gain control and low power consumption. The units have been fitted with a driver in the cabinet, hosted in a newly designed weather resistant plastic casing with flexible installation directions. Both units are being tested to comply with IP-55 standard.

Head of Business Development for Contacta, Ran Meyrav said: “These loops were developed in response to demand from our customer base. As with everything we design, high performance and ease of use have been the key considerations and we are proud to introduce these new improved models. Communication with potential customers or visitors should never be compromised, neither should their safety, and that can be avoided with such an easy to install system.”

These are the latest products to be added to the Kent-based company’s range, which includes secure storage and transfer units, assistive listening and queue management products. Visit www.Contacta.com.