Comelit-PAC is adding to its PAC access control range with the 511DCi IP One Door Controller, pictured. It’s been designed with equal capability of the 512 DCi two-door controller, with the advantage of supporting one door rather than two, on either a read in/read out or read in/request to exit basis.

Available installation-ready in an enclosure with 50W PSU, or as a DIN Mount option, it is integrated into the PAC eco-system. It supports integrations with other manufacturers’ products and readers and has been designed to work with alarm, fire safety and building systems.

Steve Riley, PAC GDX Division Director, says: “This is an exciting launch for Comelit-PAC, recognising our incredible commitment and investment into research and development, and ensuring we present products with mutual benefit to our complete customer base, not least the time, resource and cost savings that can be achieved.”

“At Comelit-PAC we’ve listened carefully to installers, distributors, and specifiers who were all explicit in the need for an alternative single door controller. One that would allow them to be more competitive in today’s challenging market conditions with a solution that can deliver superb features, strong reliability, and high security as standard.

“Our new one door controller has been designed to specifically address this and offer an unrivalled proposition to our customers and the market in general. Coming with all the feature-rich specifications you would expect from PAC Access Control, it’s a solution that is quick and easy to design, quote, and install. It also means PAC can be utilised both for new installations and the retrofit of any other existing systems utilising the existing cabling and reader infrastructure. All of this and delivered with a price point that will certainly make Security Installers pay attention.”

The 511 DCi supports a range of reader, card and token formats, including PAC OPS – PAC’s anti-cloning technology. It has also been designed with intelligence for offline working continuity, backed with a five year warranty. The product comes with PAC’s ‘One Touch Test’ feature to allow single engineer commissioning, and a five second test confirming all cabling between the controller, reader, and lock is correct and working.

The product features an expansion capability via either additional network points or by using PAC’s 485 Bus with 512 DC controllers allowing up to 47 doors from one IP point locally. Overall a PAC access system can support more than 2,000 doors, and up to 75,000 card-holders, making it suitable the makers say for an installation from a single door to enterprise level systems.

Steve adds: “Our capability to work from initial design with distributors and specifiers through to installation, where we are always conscious of simplifying the process to encourage installers to offer this smart technology, have been meticulous. Even after work programmes are complete, we have ensured monitoring capability to guarantee continued high security. It all comes together to show how we are committed to our high levels of service and for all of our customers to feel we are “with you always.”

Visit: www.pacgdx.com/products/pac-access-control/door-controllers/511-access-controller.