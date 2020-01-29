The access manufacturer TDSi is launching its web server embedded GARDiS access controller. It comes in one, two or four door versions.

TDSi’s Managing Director, John Davies said: “The new GARDiS Controller is the latest addition to our full integrated GARDiS range and has been launched in response to the current market challenges faced by installers. Requiring minimal training to install, maintain and operate, it features comprehensive built-in cyber security along with embedded web server access.

“The controller embraces the GARDiS ethos by featuring an intuitive design and full expansion capabilities, including integration with Simons Voss and Assa Abloy wireless locks. It also features a five-year warranty and no quibble returns policy, making it the perfect product to specify and quote for any installation project.”

The controller features include:

• Embedded web server;

• Fits up to ten wireless locks using Aperio / Smart Intego (either using Aperio, Simons Voss, or extra doors);

• 5000 card capacity + 15,000 event buffer;

• 1000-plus access groups;

• Up to ten slave units per master controller giving control of up to 44 doors through the web server;

• Optional eight input/output modules;

• Lift control with optional I/O for up to 80 floors;

• Compatible with ANSSI / OSDP level-2-compliant secure readers;

• Universal reader decoder;

• Multi-reader protocols RS485, Wiegand and Clock&Data; and

• Anti-pass back, anti-time back, transit delaying.

Also offered are GARDiS Extension Modules to increase the number of doors or equipment in the system. The extension units are purchased with a license dongle to insert into the master unit. The available extensions are:

– GARDiS 4 EXT (4-door Extension Module),

– GARDiS I/O EXT (8-pin input/output extension module),

– Wireless IP Locks – with versions available for Assa Abloy – Aperio AH30 1-8 Comms Hub and Simons Voss – Smart Intego Gateway Node (A maximum of ten extension units or ten wireless locks may be used),

– License Dongles – These are physical pin dongles that allow for easy licensing of extensions. By using the dongles, you can extend a system by the quantity of doors listed below, in addition to the number of doors controlled directly through the master unit),

– GARDiS Web 10, GARDiS Web 20 and GARDiS Web 44 dongles (which extend systems up to ten, 20 and 44 doors respectively).

The0 Controllers and extension modules are available from channel distributors now. Visit: www.tdsi.co.uk.