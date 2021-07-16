AEOS has CPNI certification

AEOS, the physical access control system developed by the Dutch manufacturer Nedap, now has CPNI certification. That’s from the UK Government’s technical authority for physical and personnel protective security. To gain approval, systems go through detailed CPNI testing to test standards. Testers found that AEOS software, door controllers and card readers provide the level of protection needed for the UK’s critical national infrastructure.

The CPNI aims to reduce the vulnerability of the UK’s essential services to threats such as terrorism, espionage and sabotage. These essential services include those in the emergency, healthcare, communications, energy, finance, food, government, transport and water sectors.

Briefly, AEOS as a web-based application connects your physical locks, readers and other devices to allow the flow of people; wether you want to use biometric or traditional card readers, wireless locks or wired. As door controllers are linked to each other in a network, adding more controllers means adding more capacity to handle more doors. In total, AEOS can handle around 30,000 doors. A user can require more than one ID for access, such as a physical badge and a biometric. A user can adjust the security level according to the time of the day. You might, for example, want to set up badge access for office hours and multi-factor identification outside of working hours.

As for where to find AEOS and other tested and approved systems, AEOS is now included in the CPNI’s Catalogue of Security Equipment (CSE), which is available to help security practitioners identify appropriate physical security equipment. The CSE provides a range of products that have been evaluated against specific CPNI security standards and the performance rating achieved.

For more about the AEOS hardware, visit https://www.nedapsecurity.com/.