Oprema, the Cardiff-based security distributor of CCTV, intrusion, fire and networking products, is now an exclusive distribution partner for SMARTair, from the ASSA ABLOY Door Hardware & Access Control Group.

SMARTair is a battery-operated wireless access control system, that’s scalable based on user requirements, the makers say. It has been developed to deliver a future-proof access control for the education, healthcare and commercial office sectors.

Gareth Williams, Sales Director at Oprema, said: “There are many benefits to SMARTair for sites seeking a tried and trusted wireless access control solution. SMARTair can be installed completely wireless by updating cards or work fully online using communication hubs, this makes SMARTair suitable solution for a range of sectors and we are delighted to be official distribution partners.

“The system can provide audit trails, so users can easily see who might be accessing sensitive or restricted areas, delivering peace of mind while helping to meet health and safety requirements for sites too. An energy-efficient technology, SMARTair devices need minimal maintenance, with battery changes only required after approximately 70,000 cycles.”

David Hodgkiss, Director of Access Control at the ASSA ABLOY Door Hardware & Access Control Group, adds: “SMARTair is a proven system that has been tried and tested over many years, and we are very excited to make this versatile solution available through Oprema. The system’s flexibility means it is ideally suited to a range of sectors, including education, healthcare and multi-tenanted buildings.”

For more on SMARTair visit www.assaabloyopeningsolutions.co.uk/smartair.